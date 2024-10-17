17.10.2024 13:15:00

1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 20,000%, According to Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy

Over the past decade, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been one of the best-performing assets in the world. It has skyrocketed in value from just $100 to its current value of $65,000.The good news is that it may not be too late to invest in Bitcoin's extraordinary upside potential. According to Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Bitcoin is likely to hit a price of $13 million by 2045. Based on today's prices, that implies further gains of approximately 20,000%. That may sound hard to believe, but there are at least two good reasons why it might actually happen.One key factor, says Saylor, is the growing institutional and corporate adoption of Bitcoin. On Wall Street, Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as a stand-alone asset class, and new investment products are being created to give investors exposure to it. The new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which launched in January, are perhaps the best example of this.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

