1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Tesla Stock Is Going to $310. Is It a Buy?

Anticipation is building for Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) upcoming "We, Robot" event on Oct. 10. Investors are expecting to hear from CEO Elon Musk about the next stage of growth for the electric vehicle (EV) company, especially in light of recent weakness in EV demand.The stock is trading down after Tesla reported its production and delivery numbers for the third quarter. The company delivered 462,890 vehicles, within the 460,000 to 465,000 range that analysts were expecting, but investors were likely hoping for better numbers.There are a lot of mixed opinions on Wall Street regarding Tesla stock, but Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas is taking the long view on the company's prospects. He rates the shares with an overweight (buy) rating and a $310 price target, representing upside of about 27% from current levels.