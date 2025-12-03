:be Aktie
1% of Your Total Portfolio Should Be Allocated to Bitcoin, According to Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be down 3% for the year, but that doesn't mean you should forget about it entirely.According to billionaire investor Ray Dalio, founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, the optimal allocation to Bitcoin right now is 1%.Bitcoin can still deliver important diversification benefits, even in a down market for crypto. That's because, for much of its history, Bitcoin has been completely uncorrelated with any major asset class. In other words, it can zig when other assets zag. If the broader stock market is down, Bitcoin can still deliver phenomenal returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
