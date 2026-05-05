AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
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05.05.2026 17:45:00
1Q26 Activity Indicators
1Q26 highlightsGross written premiums & other revenues1 up +6% vs. 1Q25 to Euro 38.0 billionProperty & Casualty premiums up +4% to Euro 21.5 billion- Retail premiums up +7% with +4% from price effect and +3% from volumes- Commercial premiums up +3% with equal contributions from price effect and volumesLife & Health premiums up +8% to Euro 16.5 billion- Life premiums up +8%- Health premiums up +8%Life & Health NB CSM up +4% and net flows of Euro +2.7 billionSolvency II ratio2 at 211% as of March 31, 2026, down -4 points vs. January 1, 2026 (post-grandfathering period) reflecting resilience in a volatile environmentOutlook3On track to achieve underlying earnings per share growth for 2026 at the upper end of the 6-8% plan target range4AXA to present its new strategic plan for 2027-2029 on September 15, 2026Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
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