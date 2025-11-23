NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.11.2025 15:28:00
2 AI Data Center Stocks to Buy Right Now
Companies need to invest a staggering amount of capital to build the specialized data centers capable of supporting AI processing loads. According to an estimate from McKinsey, capital spending on AI data centers alone will reach $5.2 trillion by 2030. Additionally, companies will need to invest another $1.5 billion in traditional data centers to support non-AI workloads. Several companies are racing to build the data centers of the future. Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) and Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) are emerging as early leaders in the AI data center infrastructure boom. That makes them compelling stocks to buy now to capitalize on this megatrend.
