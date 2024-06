2 AI Semiconductor Stocks Surged 150% and 122% in the First Half of 2024. Wall Street Says 1 Could Crash in the Second Half

The Nasdaq -100 tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The index is heavily weighted toward the technology sector, and it includes some of the most innovative companies in the world.The Nasdaq -100 returned 18% during the first half of 2024 due to excitement about artificial intelligence (AI). Investors showed a particular preference for two AI semiconductor stocks. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) led the Nasdaq-100 higher, with shares soaring 150% and 122%, respectively, during the first half.Wall Street is less optimistic about their prospects in the second half, especially where Arm is concerned. Nvidia carries a median price target of $128 per share, which implies 3% upside from its current price of $124 per share. But Arm carries a median price target of $120 per share, implying 28% downside from its current price of $167 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel