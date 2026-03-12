True Aktie
WKN: 889349 / ISIN: TH0375010012
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12.03.2026 20:15:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Trading Below Their True Value Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been among the best performers in the stock market over the past three years, which isn't surprising, as the proliferation of this technology has driven solid growth for several companies.The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, which invests in companies that are on track to benefit from the deployment of AI in their products and services, along with companies developing hardware needed to run AI workloads, has jumped by 118% in the past three years. That's well above the 76% gains clocked by the S&P 500 index over the same period.The good part is that investors can still buy some top AI stocks trading at incredibly attractive valuations right now. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) are two such companies. Let's look at the reasons these two AI names are trading below their true value.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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