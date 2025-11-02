NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
02.11.2025 14:45:00
2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
It's not easy to find bargain stocks these days. The S&P 500 continues to move higher, approaching 7,000. It now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29 and is the second-most expensive it's ever been, according to the Shiller P/E ratio, which takes into account the last 10 years of earnings. However, not every stock is trading in nosebleed territory. In fact, some stocks still look dirt cheap and could be great investments if you have $2,000 to put into the market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
