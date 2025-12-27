NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.12.2025 12:46:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Market downturns are a normal and necessary part of the investing cycle. Long-term investors accept that their portfolios will experience swings. Instead of fearing volatility, view it as the price you pay for potentially higher long-term returns.As a retail investor, you can't control interest rates, geopolitical events, or daily stock movements, but you can control your asset allocation, your discipline in sticking to your long-term plan, and your emotional reactions to market noise.If you're looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio as you build out a profitable basket of stocks, you've come to the right place. Here are two dividend stocks that you might want to consider scooping up right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
