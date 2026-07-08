Lucid Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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08.07.2026 16:30:00

2 Great Developments for Ford but Not for Rivian and Lucid

Only a few years ago, much of the automotive industry including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) made a sizable gamble that the U.S. consumer would largely skip the hybrid option as the world transitioned from gasoline-powered vehicles to full electric vehicles (EVs). That proved costly and through changes in strategy, cancellation or delays of vehicles, and other special charges, it cost the broader industry tens of billions of dollars.Despite that rather large speed bump, there are a couple of positive developments for full-line automakers such as Ford and not-so-great news for fully EV-focused companies such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID).Image source: Ford Motor Company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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