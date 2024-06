2 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

If the last few years have taught investors anything, it's the importance of keeping a long-term mindset when investing in the stock market. Macroeconomic headwinds in the post-COVID world sent the Nasdaq Composite plunging by 33% in 2022. Tech stocks were hit particularly hard as a spike in inflation curbed consumer and commercial spending.Yet since the start of 2023, that same index has climbed by 60% thanks to economic improvements and excitement over emerging markets like artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, over that entire period -- from the end of 2021 until today -- it's up by about 7% again. And those who sold in 2022 will not have benefited from the surge many stocks have enjoyed since then.For instance, tech giants Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) suffered stock declines of 55% and 50% in 2022. However, their share prices have since soared by 158% and 110%, respectively, as tech stocks have come back into favor. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel