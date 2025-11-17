NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
17.11.2025 12:15:00
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
Though earnings season is often volatile, it's crucial for investors focused on the long game to look beyond a single earnings report and avoid making long-term buy-or-sell decisions on a whim. Even when a company does not perform as well as the market expected and dips post-earnings, it may still be worth holding the stock.Let's drive that point home by considering two stocks that fell after their latest quarterly updates: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). Despite the minor setback, both companies have crushed broader equities this year and still have excellent prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
