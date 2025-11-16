NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
17.11.2025 00:15:00
2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
One nice aspect of investing is that you don't have to have a lot of money to benefit from it. Hence, if you find yourself with an extra $1,000, you can put that to work at your convenience.Fortunately, even in a market that recently rose to record highs, investors can find growth stocks with the potential to rise higher over time.Knowing that, growth investors may serve themselves well by taking a position in two stocks that could outperform the S&P 500 and deliver outsize returns over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
