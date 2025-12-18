NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
18.12.2025 18:15:00
2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in up-and-coming growth stocks can involve risk, but doing so can also result in tremendous returns if things go well. It all comes down to taking calculated risks and investing in stocks that have some catalysts ahead, and which may look undervalued.A thousand dollars can be a great amount to put into a stock because it can ensure you have enough skin in the game where carefully picking a good growth stock is worthwhile. It can give you a good balance between managing your risk and also ensuring you have room to make some decent money.A couple of stocks that I believe can warrant an investment of at least $1,000 today are CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX). Here's why these mid-cap stocks can have plenty of room to rise higher in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
