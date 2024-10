2 Growth Tech Stocks With Room to Run, According to These Analysts

Investors can find monster winners in the stock market by focusing on the rate of a company's growth. It's no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling strong returns for some companies. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are two stocks that have soared over the last year based on rapid growth for AI-related products.The good news is that Wall Street analysts still see some upside for these growth tech stocks based on near-term catalysts. Here's why it's not too late to add these two gems to your portfolio.The market for AI technology is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years, and one area that is already seeing explosive growth is conversational voice AI. This technology is having a major impact on customer service and smart ordering, which is fueling strong growth for SoundHound AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool