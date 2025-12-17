Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
17.12.2025 12:30:00
2 High-Flying AI Stocks I'd Sell Before 2026 Arrives
Positioning your portfolio for 2026 is a wise idea in the last few weeks of 2025. While many are focused on buying the stocks they think will succeed in 2026, it's also important to sell any stocks that have reached their full potential as well. Selling locks in gains and frees up cash, and I've got two popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that it's time to move on from.Two stocks that I think investors should sell before 2026 are Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), as both of these stocks have unrealistic expectations heading into 2026. It could be a disappointing year for shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
