|
17.06.2024 09:41:00
2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond
The tech market is rapidly expanding. The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector is up 32% in the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500's growth of 24% in that period. The rise brings to mind the old proverb, "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, but the second best time is now." The same sentiment applies to the stock market, especially tech stocks.The tech industry has a reputation for delivering significant gains over the long term, benefiting from its innovative nature and consistent demand for upgraded products and software. Meanwhile, recent advances in markets such as artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, and virtual/augmented (VR/AR) reality indicate the tech market is nowhere near hitting its ceiling. As a result, there's no time like the present to invest in tech.Here are two hypergrowth tech stocks to buy in 2024 and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%