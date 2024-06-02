|
02.06.2024 13:10:00
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond
Tech stocks have been on the move this year, fueling the Nasdaq Composite's growth of 13% since January. Investors have grown bullish over the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and its ability to bolster sectors across tech. Industries like cloud computing, chip production, data centers, autonomous vehicles, consumer products, and more have been boosted by AI and will likely continue expanding for years.The tech industry has a reputation for delivering consistent gains over many years, making it an excellent place to start whether you're new to the stock market or a seasoned investor looking for new opportunities. Tech companies tend to benefit from reliable demand for upgrades to hardware and software, with the industry hardly ever stagnant from year to year.In fact, the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has climbed 409% over the last decade despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a market downturn in 2022. Meanwhile, the emergence of AI and other industries suggests tech still has plenty to offer new investors in the coming years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg S
|0,01
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.