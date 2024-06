2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond

Tech stocks have been on the move this year, fueling the Nasdaq Composite's growth of 13% since January. Investors have grown bullish over the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and its ability to bolster sectors across tech. Industries like cloud computing, chip production, data centers, autonomous vehicles, consumer products, and more have been boosted by AI and will likely continue expanding for years.The tech industry has a reputation for delivering consistent gains over many years, making it an excellent place to start whether you're new to the stock market or a seasoned investor looking for new opportunities. Tech companies tend to benefit from reliable demand for upgrades to hardware and software, with the industry hardly ever stagnant from year to year.In fact, the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has climbed 409% over the last decade despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a market downturn in 2022. Meanwhile, the emergence of AI and other industries suggests tech still has plenty to offer new investors in the coming years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel