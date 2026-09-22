2 Magnificent Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Quantum computing stocks are still early, but the companies building the hardware and software for it are already drawing long‑term partners, research awards, and serious capital. Two names stand out as 10‑year holds for investors who want exposure to that shift: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM).

In very simple terms, quantum computers use quantum properties such as superposition and entanglement to process information using qubits rather than traditional bits. While today's machines are still limited and error-prone, more powerful quantum computers could eventually help with problems like drug discovery, materials science, optimization, and cybersecurity, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

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