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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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18.03.2026 23:30:00
2 Must-See Graphs Explaining Why This Top Stock Is 4,300% Higher -- and Why It Can Keep Soaring
Investors face a psychological issue when considering Carvana (NYSE: CVNA). It has obliterated the market over the past three years soaring right around 4,300%, compared to the S&P 500's respectable 70% gain.Which raises the question: Have investors missed the boat on riding the stock higher? Let's look at two graphs that emphasize how much more room Carvana has to run, and where it's heading in the near term. Carvana has mostly completed its pretty impressive transformation. Three years ago, the used-car retailer was on the brink of bankruptcy, as you can see in the plunge in net income below, and had to reverse its growth-at-all-costs strategy to double down on more profitable sales and growth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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