NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
05.11.2025 15:31:00
2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Some investing decisions are tough to make. Others are practically no-brainers that don't require hours of analysis.I see two top-notch dividend stocks in this market that fall into that category. Here's why dividend investors should consider grabbing some Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares right now. They're even simpler picks since I'm analyzing these stocks -- so you don't have to.I know, I know -- these aren't exactly new names. Toyota was founded way back in 1937, has decades of car-building experience, and often dominates global vehicle sales. The company delivered 1.60 million cars to U.S. customers in the first three quarters of 2025, just ahead of Ford (NYSE: F) at 1.57 million and way in front of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 404,500 vehicles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
