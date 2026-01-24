Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
24.01.2026 20:20:00
2 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in Early 2026
Quantum computing is gradually evolving from a largely experimental technology toward commercialization. According to a forecast from the consultancy MarketsandMarkets, the global quantum computing market will expand from $3.5 billion in 2025 to $20.2 billion in 2030.Image source: Getty Images.However, betting on pure-play quantum companies with minimal revenues and heavy ongoing research and development (R&D) costs can be risky. A more balanced approach is to invest in diversified technology leaders that offer quantum computing exposure, but that can support their efforts in this new field with their profitable established businesses.These two stocks fit those criteria.
