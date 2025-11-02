Mattel Aktie
WKN: 851704 / ISIN: US5770811025
|
02.11.2025 11:20:00
2 Reasons I'm Excited About Netflix's Recent Partnerships With Hasbro and Mattel
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been one of the best-performing stocks of the century as the company transformed video entertainment.The company has sometimes been willing to disrupt itself when it makes sense, like when it pivoted from a DVD-by-mail operation to pioneering the streaming model. However, to investors, the company may be as well known for saying no to new opportunities, as it has long been committed to a simple business model.For example, co-founder and former CEO Reed Hastings long rejected the idea of adding a lower-cost advertising-supported tier, saying it would be too complicated to offer both options to customers. Eventually, he came around to the idea in 2022 after the company had reported two straight quarters of subscriber declines, and after ad-supported tiers had been embraced by most of its streaming competitors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
