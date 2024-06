2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

The stock market surged over the last year, with the Nasdaq Composite up more than 27% since last June. The growth is a welcome development after the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic downturn in 2022, which saw the same index plunge 33% during the challenging year. Investors have grown bullish as easing inflation and advances in budding markets like artificial intelligence (AI) could spell a lucrative future for many companies.As leaders in the consumer market with billions of loyal users, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have promising outlooks. Their stocks are up 61% and 45% respectively over the last 12 months, yet seem nowhere near hitting their ceilings. Costco is expanding rapidly and has barely scratched the surface of its venture abroad. Meanwhile, Amazon's online retail business is booming alongside heavy investment in AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel