Service, Service, Service. Wir von BNP Paribas Zertifikate sagen "Ja" zu Austria. Sagen Sie "Ja" bei der Wahl für uns als Service-Anbieter des Jahres. -W-
08.04.2026 20:00:00

2 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Technology stocks were a boon for investors in recent years thanks to the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI). But Wall Street's appetite for the sector ebbed in 2026, as concerns arose that artificial intelligence would displace many software companies.This triggered a sell-off among software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, leading to share price declines for several successful companies. For long-term investors, these dramatic price drops created an opportunity to acquire shares at attractive valuations.Two SaaS companies to consider investing in are ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Workiva (NYSE: WK). Both were swept up in Wall Street's AI panic, and once those fears subside, these stocks could deliver handsome returns. Here's a deeper look into these businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe in Nahost wackelt: ATX schwach -- DAX fällt unter 24.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich klar im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen