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08.04.2026 20:00:00
2 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
Technology stocks were a boon for investors in recent years thanks to the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI). But Wall Street's appetite for the sector ebbed in 2026, as concerns arose that artificial intelligence would displace many software companies.This triggered a sell-off among software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, leading to share price declines for several successful companies. For long-term investors, these dramatic price drops created an opportunity to acquire shares at attractive valuations.Two SaaS companies to consider investing in are ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Workiva (NYSE: WK). Both were swept up in Wall Street's AI panic, and once those fears subside, these stocks could deliver handsome returns. Here's a deeper look into these businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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