Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
|
14.12.2025 17:01:00
2 Things Every Bloom Energy Investor Needs to Know
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has never had it so good. Demand for the company's hydrogen fuel cell power systems is so strong that revenues are reaching record highs, and the company is doubling its production capacity. Bloom Energy has also recently signed a game-changing, multibillion-dollar partnership.With so much happening at the company, Bloom Energy stock went parabolic in 2025, rising over 400% at one point. It has, however, corrected in recent weeks and fallen nearly 35% from its 52-week high, as of this writing. Is this an opportunity to buy the hydrogen stock before 2025 ends? Here are two things you must know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
