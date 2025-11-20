Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
20.11.2025 11:50:00
2 Things Every Oklo Investor Needs to know
The stock of nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) has taken investors on a roller-coaster ride this year. In April, it was trading at less than $20 per share, but by mid-October it had soared to nearly $175 a share. Now, after a sharp sell-off, shares are back around $100:But don't let all the excitement around the share price distract you from the underlying business. Here are two things every Oklo investor needs to know before buying shares.It's true: Oklo hasn't yet begun commercial operations, which means it's a company without any revenue, without any operating cash flow, without any data to tell investors whether it's a sound buy or not. That means that Oklo's stock should be treated as highly speculative, and only investors with a high tolerance for risk should even consider buying shares at this early stage, because there's always the chance the company will never become a viable business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
