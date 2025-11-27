Fluor Aktie
WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022
|
27.11.2025 11:40:00
2 Things to Know Before Buying Fluor
As Fluor (NYSE: FLR) heads into 2026, the Texas-based construction and engineering company is midway through one of the most consequential resets in its history. The 113-year old company is unwinding legacy risks, reshaping its project mix, and unlocking more than a billion dollars tied up in its NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stake -- all while trying to steady a volatile stock that's seen 50% peak-to-trough price swings over the past year.While Fluor has halved its losses from early spring, it still sits with a 15% year-to-date decline, as well as being 60% below its all-time high of $101 hit in 2008. This, at a time when all five of the other construction and engineering stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 (NYSEMKT: MDY) are up anywhere from 20% to 120% this year and have each set new all-time highs within the past month.But if you look out a year or two, the Fluor story gets more interesting, and potentially rewarding, for patient investors who must keep two key facts in mind.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
