Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
23.11.2025 14:40:00
2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
While plenty of tech stocks have risen to lofty valuations, there are still bargains to be found. Let's take a closer look at two stocks on the sales rack that investors can buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 22 times 2026 analyst earnings estimates, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is one of the cheapest stocks in the semiconductor space tied to artificial intelligence (AI). What makes it an even bigger bargain is that it has one of the widest moats and some of the best visibility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!