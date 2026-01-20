Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
20.01.2026 06:00:00
2 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in January
Quantum computing is one of the hottest tech trends right now, after artificial intelligence (AI), but investors should be cautious about jumping all-in on some quantum computing companies. That's because the technology is still in its early stages, and some pure-play quantum computing companies generate little to no revenue.But that doesn't mean you can't get in early on quantum computing stocks; it's just best to focus on companies with longer track records than some speculative start-ups. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are making impressive moves in the quantum computing space and will likely benefit from the market in the years to come. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!