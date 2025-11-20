NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
20.11.2025 10:36:00
2 Top Stock Split Stocks to Buy Now
Stock splits often occur after a big run-up. That is the backdrop for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), two high-growth businesses benefiting from growing streams of recurring revenue. Over the last 10 years, for instance, Netflix and ServiceNow's stocks are both up nearly 900%.Netflix's recent stock split and ServiceNow's upcoming one coincide with their solid underlying business progress. But are the stocks still attractive after such magnificent runs over the last decade?For the right investor, I think so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
