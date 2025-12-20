NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.12.2025 19:45:00
2 Top Stocks To Double Up on Right Now
Heading into the end of 2025, the stock market seems to be at a crossroads. The S&P 500 is hovering near an all-time high, but after surging for the last three years, expectations of a pullback seem to be increasing.Talk of an AI bubble has grown, leading to a sell-off in November, and the economy is showing clear signs of weakness. Consumer sentiment has tumbled, putting pressure on a number of retailers, and the labor market is struggling, with the unemployment rate hitting a four-year high.In other words, this looks like the kind of stock market where the gap between winners and losers is growing. Keep reading to see two stocks that look like winners heading into 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
