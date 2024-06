2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The stock market has been on a good run lately. The S&P 500 is up 14% year to date, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen by 17%. A lot of this performance has been driven by the large, well-known tech companies in the news almost daily. However, some wonderful tech businesses don't get as much media coverage but are worth considering as investments.Here are two great tech stocks to buy right now . Each company has been reporting solid results and has a large market opportunity to pursue. Let's dig in and see why.Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) may not be the first cybersecurity company that comes to mind for most investors, but it has been posting strong results for many years. In fact, since its 2009 initial public offering (IPO), shares are up more than 3,400%, easily outpacing the S&P 500. The story has been different over the past year when Fortinet has seen its stock fall 19%, driven by three sharp declines following earnings reports.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel