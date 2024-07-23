|
23.07.2024 12:34:50
2024 Annual Report
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding PLC
2024 Annual Report
Global Ports Holding PLC announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its:
2024 Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 March 2024.
Copies of this document are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|335959
|EQS News ID:
|1952259
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12:34
|2024 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
18.07.24
|Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP (EQS Group)
|
11.07.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
11.07.24
|Notice of Intention to Delist From the London Stock Exchange (EQS Group)
|
17.06.24
|Response to Possible Offer and Delisting Announcement (EQS Group)
|
01.05.24
|Commences operations at Saint Lucia Cruise Port (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|Trading Statement for the nine months to 31 December 2023 (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|Awarded preferred bidder status for Casablanca Cruise Port (EQS Group)