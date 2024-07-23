Global Ports Holding PLC

2024 Annual Report

Global Ports Holding PLC announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its:

2024 Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 March 2024.

Copies of this document are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.