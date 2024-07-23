23.07.2024 12:34:50

Global Ports Holding PLC announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its:

2024 Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 March 2024.

Copies of this document are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

CONTACTS

 

 

Company Secretary:

 

For investor and analyst enquiries:

Alison Chilcott

 

Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

 

Martin Brown, Investor Relations Director

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

 

Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687

 

 

Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

 


