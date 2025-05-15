PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

Alphen aan den Rijn — May 15, 2025 — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader of professional information solutions, software, and services, announces that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

Composition of Executive Board and Supervisory Board

The AGM appointed Ms. Stacey Caywood as new member of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer. The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Ms. Caywood as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Executive Board after the retirement of Ms. McKinstry in February 2026. Mr. Kevin Entricken, the company's Chief Financial Officer, was reappointed as member of the Executive Board for a term of four years. Ms. Ann Ziegler, Chair of the Supervisory Board, was reappointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of two years, in line with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.

2024 Financial Statements and dividend

The AGM adopted the 2024 Financial Statements as included in the 2024 Annual Report and approved a total dividend of €2.33 per ordinary share, resulting in a final dividend of €1.50 per ordinary share, payable in June 2025.

Remuneration

The Remuneration Report over 2024 was approved by shareholders in an advisory vote. In addition, the shareholders adopted the updated Executive Board remuneration policy, which was submitted to the AGM four years after adoption of the previous remuneration policy in accordance with Dutch law.

Other AGM resolutions

The shareholders appointed KPMG as external auditor for the sustainability statements for the financial years 2025-2028. All other AGM voting items on the agenda were also adopted. This includes the resolutions to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties and the extension of the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares, to acquire shares in the company and to cancel shares. Detailed voting results will be available on www.wolterskluwer.com/agm.

Shareholders represented

Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented in person or by proxy representing a total of 76.69% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

