2025's Social Security COLA Won't Be the Lowest on Record. You'll Never Guess the Smallest COLA Retirees Have Ever Gotten

Now that we're into the month of August, we're closer to finding out what 2025's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will amount to. Of course, we'll still need to sit tight for a couple more months until inflation data from August and September is gathered. That, coupled with data from July, will be used to run the numbers for an official COLA announcement in October.However, initial estimates point to a 2.63% Social Security COLA for 2025. And since that's lower than 2024's 3.2% COLA, it's easy to see why seniors may be gearing up for disappointment.Image source: Getty Images.