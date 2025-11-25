BILL Holdings Aktie
20% of Bill Ackman's Personal Portfolio Is Invested in This 1 Stock. Should You Follow Suit?
Billionaire Bill Ackman has attracted attention for his unique investment approach and past successes. The founder and CEO of Pershing Capital Management became known for buying stocks such as Chipotle and Google parent Alphabet at multi-year lows and then profiting when they recovered.Today, the Ackman stock to watch may be Uber (NYSE: UBER). In the first quarter of 2025, the investment manager purchased a massive position in this stock. Although he trimmed his position by about 1% in Q3, it remains the largest holding among the stocks owned by Pershing Square.The question for most investors is whether Uber is also a suitable position for them, or whether they should stay away.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
