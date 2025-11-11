Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
11.11.2025 13:00:00
24.7% of Warren Buffett's $315 Billion Portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway Is Invested in These 2 Unstoppable Stocks
Warren Buffett is the most famous investor in the world. Even at 95 years of age and as he is about to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the Oracle of Omaha's investing wisdom and stock picks are worth serious consideration by anyone, considering that he has crushed it over the long run.With that said, let's consider two stocks that feature prominently in Berkshire's $315 billion portfolio: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V). These two market leaders account for 24.7% of the conglomerate's portfolio; they have made Buffett and his team plenty of money, and it's not too late to invest in them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!