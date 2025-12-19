NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
19.12.2025 02:30:00
3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks You Can Buy For Less than $100 Right Now
Valuations for many stocks are sky-high, and that can make now an unappealing time to invest in the stock market. However, there are still some great value buys that don't involve taking on a lot of risk or investing in unknown companies.Three of the best bargains you can buy today come from the healthcare sector. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are all trading at incredibly low valuations with respect to earnings, and you can buy their shares for less than $100 apiece. Here's why they could be great investments to add to your portfolio right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
