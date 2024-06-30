|
30.06.2024 13:40:00
3 AI Stocks for the Second Half of 2024
The tech bull market sparked by innovations in generative AI in 2023 continued in the first half of 2024. Even when focusing on tech broadly rather than the industry's strongest performers, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index yielded a total return of nearly 19%.Knowing that, investors may wonder which stocks could lead the way in the second half of the year. While the market offers no guarantees, the last two quarters of the year could be the time when some stocks begin to rise in earnest. In this article, three Motley Fool contributors deliver insights on stocks they believe investors should watch for the remainder of the year.Jake Lerch (Alphabet): My choice is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google. What I really like about Alphabet is that the company combines two of the most critical features of any outstanding stock: potential, best represented by its artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and results, as seen in its consistent financial performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
