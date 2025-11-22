NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.11.2025 14:30:00
3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
Growth stocks have a lot going for them. Growth stocks can compound revenue and earnings for long periods, leading to fantastic stock performance. That's as long as you buy at a reasonable price, of course. In fact, even though famous investors like Warren Buffett are deemed value investors, a lot of their huge winners come from companies with consistent revenue growth.With this in mind, here are three growth stocks that even value investors will appreciate that you can buy and hold for the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!