NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.12.2025 20:18:00
3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
All investors would love to get rich overnight. As anyone who's been in the market for a while can attest, however, that's just not how things work. Growing wealth takes time. And, the more time you're willing and able to give your picks, the better your returns tend to be.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three stocks that are not only solid long-term prospects. Granted, they will require lengthy holding periods to reach their full potential and pay off in full. This, of course, means taking the risk of stepping into a name with a future that's still a bit fuzzy and far from guaranteed. If things pan out the way they appear to, though, this risk will be well worth it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
