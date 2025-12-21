NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.12.2025 19:37:00
3 Brilliant High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
Investing in dividend stocks is a smart idea. They've historically delivered a much higher total return compared to non-dividend payers, with the best returns coming from dividend growers. Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have exceptional records of increasing their dividends. That's one reason why REITs have outperformed stocks over the long term. Realty Income (NYSE: O), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) stand out for their ability to consistently increase their higher-yielding dividends. Those features make them brilliant income stocks to buy for the long term right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
