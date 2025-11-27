NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.11.2025 11:03:00
3 Brilliant High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
One of the best places to find attractive high-yield stocks is in the midstream space. Midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs) are currently trading at historically attractive valuations with some of the best growth opportunities in the space in a long time due to the increasing energy needs stemming from artificial intelligence (AI) and overseas natural gas exports.Let's look at three high-yield pipeline stocks to buy now and hold for the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!