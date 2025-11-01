NOW Aktie
3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Is there such a thing as cheap tech stocks right now? The market continues to pop higher and tech stocks are leading the way, up 25% so far this year. The Nasdaq Composite's forward price-to-earnings ratio, based on projected earnings for the next 12 months, has been rising steadily since March -- at the time it was 23.3, and now it's at 27.5. You won't find a lot of tech companies with a P/E less than that, but you can find some interesting names that have a forward P/E far below their 10-year mean prices. In fact, several megacap stocks are trading 40% to 70% below their 10-year mean valuations.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) each show how rising earnings power can outpace a company's stock price -- making these three popular stocks suddenly cheap and affordable compared to their historical values.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
