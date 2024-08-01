+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in August

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) started out 2024 hot, but they have cooled down in a major way. Disney stock just closed lower for the fourth consecutive month, failing to participate in the market rally. It's also losing to the market for the fourth consecutive year. Thankfully for Disney investors, there's no shortage of catalysts to get the stock moving in the right direction in this new month. From a critical financial update to potential game-changing announcements, there are plenty of big dates that can move shares of the media giant in August.Every quarterly report is an opportunity to get back on track, and investors won't have to wait long to get fresh financials out of the House of Mouse. Disney reports its fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 7. In an unusual move, Disney is peeling back the curtain on its financials in the morning. It has historically posted results after the market closes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.

