Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
27.12.2025 08:30:00
3 Genius Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy for 2026
Quantum computing isn't as popular a theme among investors now as it was just a couple of months ago, which means that this could be a good time to start considering some top-tier stocks in this segment. Stock prices in the industry are driven by hype at this stage, and when the hype cycle is low, it can offer opportunities to buy in.With experts not expecting quantum computing systems to deliver broad real-world advantages over classical computers any earlier than 2030, we have a long way to go before we find out which companies will be the winners in this emerging industry. As a result, I think it's better for investors interested in getting exposure to the technology to spread their investments out across multiple companies -- some that have established businesses in other areas and are also involved in quantum computing, as well as some of the riskier quantum computing pure plays.I think a diversified trio of stocks like this one would be a great place for investors to start.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!