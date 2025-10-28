:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.10.2025 11:00:00
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers in 10 Years
Many investors dream about finding the next growth stock that could climb tenfold over the next 10 years. But for every stock that becomes a 10-bagger, plenty of other hopeful stocks fizzle out. Therefore, it's smarter for investors to spread out those long-term bets across some of the market's speculative plays instead of getting too attached to a single growth story.I won't pretend that I know which growth stocks will net 10-bagger gains over the next decade, but those potential winners should have disruptive advantages and growing moats. I believe three underappreciated growth stocks fit that description: Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV), and Nio (NYSE: NIO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!