NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
05.11.2025 15:00:00
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Dividend investing means different things to different people. So here are three high-yield stocks that have interesting stories to tell: one for conservative investors, one for dividend growth investors, and one for risk-takers. There's likely to be at least one stock here that suits your fancy if you take the time to dig in right now.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) needs no introduction, given that its Coke brand is one of the best-known sodas in the world. In fact, Coca-Cola is the fourth-largest consumer staples business on the planet. It can stand toe-to-toe with any competitor when it comes to brand strength, marketing skill, innovation chops, and distribution capabilities. Its vast size, meanwhile, means it can easily act as an industry consolidator as management looks to keep up with changing consumer trends.The biggest sign of success here is Coca-Cola's status as a Dividend King, with over 60 years worth of annual dividend increases behind it. That track record had to be earned -- it isn't an accident.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
