NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.12.2025 21:05:00
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
You don't have to look very hard to find dividend stocks, particularly among established, stable companies. In fact, Charles Schwab estimates that 80% of the companies represented in the S&P 500 are considered dividend stocks.I love dividend stocks because they pay you to hold them. The best dividend stocks provide a consistent return that returns money to investors on a quarterly -- or, even better, a monthly -- basis, which you can use for regular expenses. And if you're not close to retirement, you can use dividend stocks to make your portfolio grow even faster.Let's look at the S&P 500, in particular. Had you invested $10,000 a decade ago into an index fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, you would have $33,620 to show for your investment. That's not bad. But if you reinvested the dividends that the exchange-traded fund (ETF) pays -- dividends that are a result of all the dividend stocks in that fund -- you'd have $39,670. That shows the power of reinvesting your dividends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!